Walk for Warmth slated for Feb. 15

BALDWIN — The nonprofit social services organization FiveCAP, Inc., will host its annual Walk for Warmth event in Lake County from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 15.

The event will begin at the St. Ann Catholic Church Rectory, 690 E. 9th St. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and lunch will follow the walk.

According to a news release from the organization, the walk helps ensure that funding is available for local residents struggling to pay their heating bills during the winter months.

"Funds raised by pledges during Walk for Warmth stay in the county that they are raised," the release stated. "These funds allow FiveCAP to help area families and senior residents in emergency situations when they are barely over the threshold to meet qualifications for state or federal assistance, or when state and federal funds are exhausted or delayed."

Direct contribution forms or pledge sheets are available at fivecap.org and the Lake County FiveCAP office, 2476 W. 44th St. For more information, call (231) 745-4617.

“There’s no minimum donation amount to participate, and donations are accepted year-round,” said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks. “We and the people we help are so graciously appreciative. These funds are vital to many living in circumstances beyond their control and facing what could be a more tragic situation.”