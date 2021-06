SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Health Occupations Programs have two application deadlines quickly approaching.

The CT (Computed Tomography) and EEG (Electroencephalogram)/Neurodiagnostic Programs application deadline is July 1. Applications are to be completed online for both programs and may be found at westshore.edu.

The CT program prepares students to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT-CT) exam. A CT scan is a detailed X-ray that produces cross sectional images of the body’s internal structures that aids in the diagnosis of medical conditions. A CT technician operates CT equipment, administers contrast agents as ordered, and positions the patient so precise images are captured.

An individual must be certified in radiography (ARRT), radiation therapy (ARRT), sonography (ARRT or ARDMS), or nuclear medicine (ARRT or NMTCB) to be eligible to apply for the CT program.

The EEG/Neurodiagnostic Program prepares students to sit for the American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists (ABRET) exam.

EEG identifies electrical activity in the brain that aids in the diagnosis and treatment of headaches, seizures, strokes, and comas. An EEG technician places electrodes to cranial surfaces and records an electroencephalogram.

For more information or if assistance is needed, please contact Shelley Boes, Director of Nursing and Allied Health, at rboes@westshore.edu.