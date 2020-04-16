WMCMHS appoints senior management team

LUDINGTON - West Michigan Community Mental Health System (WMCMHS) has appointed its senior management team as part of the first phase of an organizational restructuring plan.

"Restructuring our executive staff helps ensure we have the right people in place to lead our local CMH through the ever-changing landscape of the behavioral healthcare system," said James Prince, chairman of the WMCMHS governing board. "The board is confident in the leadership abilities of our senior management team and we are humbled by their commitment and dedication to providing world-class behavioral healthcare services to the residents of Mason, Lake and Oceana counties."

Dr. Lisa Williams will serve as chief executive officer. Williams has worked at WMCMHS since August 1999, starting in prevention services and quality improvement before being promoted to deputy director for service enhancement. She was promoted to executive director in September 2013.

Williams received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Denison University and her doctor of philosophy in clinical psychology from the University of Maine.

As CEO, Dr. Williams will be responsible for overseeing all programs and strategic planning for WMCMHS.

Michele Condit, MBA, has been appointed to serve as chief operations officer. Condit has served many roles since joining WMCMHS in April 1988, having most recently served as deputy director of service enhancement.

She holds a bachelor of arts in business studies and master of business administration in health care management from Davenport University. As COO, Condit will be responsible for daily operations of WMCMHS.

Bethany Sherfinski will serve as chief financial officer. Sherfinski has been employed at WMCMHS since January 2000 and has served as an accountant, finance coordinator and deputy director of finance.

She received her bachelor of science in accounting from Western Kentucky University. As CFO, Sherfinski will provide leadership in all financial, corporate compliance, risk management and information technology matters.

Josh Snyder, LPC, CAADC, CCS, has been promoted to chief clinical officer (CCO). Snyder started his career at WMCMHS in July 2006 as the assistant to the clinical director. He later served as the health services team leader and service entry and counseling services team leader.

Snyder earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from Calvin College and a master's degree in counseling from Columbia International University. As CCO, he will provide leadership and organizational oversight to all clinical services.

Ellen Plummer joins the senior management team as chief healthcare integration officer. Plummer joined WMCMHS in October 2010 and has worked as a case manager for individuals with developmental disabilities, supervisor for home-based serves, and team leader for family and children's services.

She earned a bachelor of science in psychology from Grand Valley State University and a master of social work from Michigan State University. As CHIO, Plummer will provide leadership to the core areas of utilization management, access and planning while also driving organizational philosophy on integrated care, clinical assessment, person-center planning, recovery and trauma-informed care.

Kim Goodrich will serve as executive assistant to the senior management team. Goodrich has worked at WMCMHS since December 1983, having performed clerical and payroll functions in the finance department before becoming the assistant to the executive director.

She has an associate degree from West Shore Community College. Goodrich will provide administrative support to the WMCMHS governing board, senior management team and chief executive officer.

West Michigan Community Mental Health is a certified community behavioral health clinic and serves as the public behavioral health care provider for people with mental health conditions, developmental disabilities, and/or substance abuse disorders in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.

Alan Neushwander is the communications and public relations manager at West Michigan Community Mental Health. He can be reached at (231) 843-5440 or email alann@ wmcmhs.org.