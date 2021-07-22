Village authorizes reconstruction of Eighth Street Bridge at original location

3
BALDWIN — A decision was made by the Village of Baldwin council during its July 12 meeting for the Eighth Street Bridge, which washed out during flooding in July, 2019, to be reconstructed at its original location, as opposed to other possible locations.
"Construction will be scheduled for construction season 2022," said Village President Jim Truxton, who is happy to see the project moving forward. "The bridge had been deteriorating for a long time. If not for the 2019 flood, we would still have a bridge across there, but there would just have been bandaid repairs."