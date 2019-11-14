Veterans honored at Baldwin Schools

The Baldwin Senior High band performed at the Veterans' Day program hosted by Baldwin Community Schools on Monday, Nov. 11. The playlist included The Star Spangled Banner and Freedom Finale in honor of all veterans.

BALDWIN -- Veterans were honored with a special ceremony by the students and staff at Baldwin Community Schools on Monday, Nov. 11.

Baldwin Community Schools Superintendent Richard Heitmeyer welcomed all those in attendance, recognizing the veterans in the audience.

He then gave special tribute to Korean War veteran Robert Knapp, who will be turning 90 this month.

Guest speaker Lee P. Moore, Jr., a U.S. Air Force veteran, who served as an intelligence analyst for eight years during the Cold War era, addressed the crowd saying,

"The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month - that instant in time in the history of the world is now known as Veterans Day and honors all those who served in peace and war, in foreign and domestic service. It is in recognition those who had, and would, step forward and swear to the oath of enlistment -- to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States against all enemies."

"Those who said they would do it, and were lucky enough to return, are all veterans. The memories and the faces of those that died are carried in the hearts of those who lived," he continued.

"Man's hostility toward man can, and will, result in more wars, therefore we know there will always be a need for citizens to take and bear arms in defense of our beliefs," he said.

"To those, this day is dedicated. We thank you for your willingness to put your life on the line and your willingness to defend the constitution which defines our freedom. We thank you for your service."

Other program highlights included a salute to all veterans and musical tributes from the elementary school choir and the high school band.

During the program, three students were presented with awards for writing essays about what makes America great.

First place went to Kyra Kelly, second place to Tiffeni Timmons and third place to Rebecca VanderGeld.