VanderWall testifies before State Senate committee

State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday on Senate Bill 789. (Courtesy photo)

LANSING — State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday on his bill to provide an easier and less expensive way for property owners to protect their land.

VanderWall represents Senate District No. 35, which includes Lake and Osceola counties.

Senate Bill 789 would allow property owners to mark their property with lines of purple paint instead of having to use “no trespassing” signs, according to a news release.

“There are compelling reasons to allow property owners to protect their property by marking it with paint,” VanderWall told the Senate Committee on Natural Resources. “Paint cannot be torn down, like signs can, and some forested areas are not suited to fencing or posting, except at the expense of damaging trees with nails.”

VanderWall said Arkansas adopted the nation’s first purple paint law in the late 1980s. As of January 2020, 13 states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Pennsylvania, afford landowners this second option of marking their property.

“Since many states have already adopted similar laws, purple boundary paint is readily available for purchase from retailers,” VanderWall said. “The color does not conflict with other markings and it is easy to see in an outdoor setting.”

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources will hear further testimony on SB 789 in the coming weeks.