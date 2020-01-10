VanderWall announces January coffee hours

LANSING — State. Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced his January coffee hours.

Coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th Senate District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.

VanderWall will be available to meet with constituents at the following times and locations:

Jan. 31

2-3 p.m.

Osceola County Building

301 W. Upton Ave.

Reed City

3:30–4:30 p.m.

Lake County Clerk's Office

800 10th St., Suite 200

Baldwin

VanderWall represents the 35th Senate District, which includes the counties of Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford.

For more information, call VanderWall’s office toll-free at 1-855-347-8035 or email sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov. Residents unable to attend the office hours may write VanderWall at Sen. Curt VanderWall, P. O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.