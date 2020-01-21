VanSingel announces office hours

LANSING — State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, announced office hours for the months of January and February.

VanSingel’s office hours schedule is as follows:

Feb. 10

11 a.m. to noon at the Depot Restaurant, 22 W. Main St. in Grant;

12:15-1:15 p.m. at Cronk’s Oakridge Restaurant, 9103 Mason Drive in Newaygo;

2:15-3:15 p.m. at Luther Public Library, 115 State St. in Luther; and

3:45-4:45 p.m. at Lake County Court House, 800 10th St. in Baldwin.

VanSingel can also be reached by contacting his Lansing office at 517-373-7317 or scottvansingel@house.mi.gov.