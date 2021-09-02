Unvaccinated? You might see higher health insurance premiums 

Delta Airlines recently made the news by announcing it would require employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine to pay $200 more per month for their health care insurance.
“It’s the first headline I’ve seen where a major company has gone so far to implement charging a higher premium if you don’t get vaccinated,” said Norbert Kuegle, who is a partner of Warner’s Employee Benefits/Executive Compensation Practice Group. “And the dollar amount is pretty significant, too. $200 dollars a month is an eyebrow raiser.”