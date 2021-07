EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a letter from chapter chairman Bill Gibbons

Attention: UAW Pere Marquette Retirees Chapter of N.W. Lower Michigan.

Members and guests are invited to come for a potluck and meeting at noon Monday, Aug. 9, at Hollister Senior Center, 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Bring your own goodies to share. Meat will be furnished, as well coffee. We hope to see you there.

Your chairman, Bill Gibbons.

Michigan NW Lower Peninsula Retired Workers Council UAW

Hollister Senior Center

1505 N. Michigan Ave. (M-37)

Baldwin, MI 49304