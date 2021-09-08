Tuesday's storm create power outages, delay schools

WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Thousands of households and businesses were still without power Wednesday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through the day before. According to Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy outage maps, 8,638 customers in Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties still had no electricity as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Communities along U.S. 10 were hit the hardest, with 3,136 homes and businesses in Osceola County and 3,673 in Lake County without power Wednesday morning. According to Consumers Energy, areas of Hersey (ZIP Code 49639) and Sears (49679) still had 95% and 93.9% of customers without electricity, and Evart (49631) had about 75.5% without electricity. Just west of Reed City in Lake County, Chase Township (49623) had 99.1% outage.