Tuesday's storm create power outages, delay schools Julie Norwood, julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com Sep. 8, 2021
Severe thunderstorms that rolled through West Michigan on Tuesday afternoon brought down trees and power lines in communities along U.S. 10. Miguel Troche, of New Horizons Animal Rescue, sent the Pioneer photos of the damage in Reed City. (Courtesy photo/Miguel Troche)
Evart High School suffered damage to the roof and some bleachers along with some downed trees during Tuesday's thunderstorms.
Evart resident Midge McLaughlan captured this photo of fire in a tree during Tuesday's thunderstorms.
WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Thousands of households and businesses were still without power Wednesday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through the day before. According to Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy outage maps, 8,638 customers in Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties still had no electricity as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Communities along U.S. 10 were hit the hardest, with 3,136 homes and businesses in Osceola County and 3,673 in Lake County without power Wednesday morning. According to Consumers Energy, areas of Hersey (ZIP Code 49639) and Sears (49679) still had 95% and 93.9% of customers without electricity, and Evart (49631) had about 75.5% without electricity. Just west of Reed City in Lake County, Chase Township (49623) had 99.1% outage.