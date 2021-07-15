Troutarama returns to Baldwin next week

5
BALDWIN — One of the biggest highlights in Lake County — the Troutarama festival in Baldwin — has been providing great memories and fun times for generations of local families and visitors alike. After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community is thrilled to have the fun-filled event continue.
The festival, which has been around since July of 1957, draws upon the importance of the brown trout in the Baldwin area — something the residents of Baldwin take pride in, as testified to by the towering, shiny metal sculpture of "The Word's Largest Brown Trout," on M-37 on the north side of downtown.