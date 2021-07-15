Troutarama returns to Baldwin next week

BALDWIN — One of the biggest highlights in Lake County — the Troutarama festival in Baldwin — has been providing great memories and fun times for generations of local families and visitors alike. After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community is thrilled to have the fun-filled event continue.

The festival, which has been around since July of 1957, draws upon the importance of the brown trout in the Baldwin area — something the residents of Baldwin take pride in, as testified to by the towering, shiny metal sculpture of "The Word's Largest Brown Trout," on M-37 on the north side of downtown.

The Baldwin River was the first place brown trout were planted in the U.S., and always drew tourists to fish in the many lakes, streams and the famous Pere Marquette River.

The fun begins Wednesday, from 4 to 10 p.m., with carnival rides only $1 each. The evening entertainment will include a free concert by Mustang Band from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thursday morning sidewalk sales and food booths open, and at noon youth games and contests for children ages 1-13, begin. At Hollister Park, at noon, there will be an Arrive Alive Golf Cart obstacle course hosted by Lake County Communities that Care. At 1:30 p.m., Pleasant Plains Fire Department will provide a penny hunt.

The Little King and Queen 2021 will be crowned during a pageant at 5:30 p.m. at the Wenger Pavilion. A Horse Pull by the Michigan Horsepulling Boat Association will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the West Trailhead Park.

The evening events conclude with the kid's parade at 7 p.m. and a free concert by the Scottville Clown Band at 8 p.m.

On Friday morning, from 8 to 10 a.m., kids (ages 5-10) will compete in the Baldwin Rotary Youth Fishing Derby at the Baldwin Fish Farm on 8th Street. The tournament continues Saturday morning. Kids also can participate in a Troutarama Kids Tennis Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:15.

Whispering Pines Petting Zoo will be on site from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Idlewild Dance Troupe will give a performance from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Wenger Pavilion. Evening entertainment includes live music by Dewsouth, with a $2 cover charge, and a korn hole bean bag tournament from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Beer Tent.

Saturday morning begins with the Troutarama 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at St. Ann's Senior Center. Registration begins at 7 a.m. A men's slow-pitch softball tournament will take place at Hollister Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

Fishing contest awards will be announced at 10 a.m. at the fish hatchery.

The Lake County Sheriff Mounted Division will have a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trail Head Park. A pop-up vaccination clinic by District 10 Health Department will be on hand at the Lake-Osceola State Bank drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival-goers can look forward to the grand parade at 1 p.m. Grand Marshall will be in memory of LeeAnn Russell.

At 2:30 p.m., the Scottville Clown Band will give a free performance, and a fireman's water battle will take place.

The evening entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with a free concert by Serita's Black Rose at Wenger Pavilion. The raffle drawing will take place at 10 p.m. at the Beer Tent.

For a full schedule of events, visit troutarama.com.