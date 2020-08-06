Third Folk Fridays features Mustard's Retreat

BALDWIN -- The third concert in the Lake County Historical Society's FOLK FRIDAYS music series will feature Ann Arbor, Michigan's own Mustard's Retreat at 7 p.m., Aug. 7, at the open barn doors of the Boat House, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin.

Comprised of David Tamulevich and Libby Glover, the duo, and once part of a trio, has performed throughout the United States.

They've traveled more than a million miles and performed more than 6,000 shows from pig roasts and pool parties to Lincoln Center Out of Doors, and the Kennedy's Center's Millennium Stage. And now they are coming to Baldwin.

Mustard's Retreat has been performing since 1975. They have always sung the songs they enjoyed and cared about, regardless of the trends of the music industry and pop cultures.

They are committed to simply being themselves, not chasing fame or brass rings, but rather connecting with their audiences.

The honesty in their songs contributes to a loyal audience that continues to grow. "Music to cure what ails you" was how one reviewer in the 1970s described them, and that is as true now, as it was then.

They promise a joyful and uplifting concert. Their songs are intelligent, thought provoking and insightful. They've recently begun referring to their career and touring as "Defiantly Hopeful," in part due to their long career, but more as a statement about what the music has meant to them.

"Folk music is, at its heart, defiantly hopeful," Tamulevich says. "We came of age in the 60s, at the confluence of Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan and the singer/songwriter revolution. We care more about what we do and stand for, and finding that common ground with our audiences, than fame or money.

"This is our community of choice, and we consider ourselves so fortunate to be here."

We welcome the opportunity to present Mustard's Retreat on our FOLK FRIDAYS stage.

The concert is funded in part by grants from the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority.

The concert is free, and will be held outdoors, rain or shine. Bring your own lawn chair to sit in our designated seating area or remain in your car for the concert.

The property will open for parking at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing and wearing of facial coverings are required.