Tackling trash: Boy Scouts clean the Pere Marquette

BALDWIN — The summer heat was just right as dozens of Boy Scouts spent a day on the refreshing waters of the acclaimed Pere Marquette River to help keep its waters and riverbed pristine during the annual cleanup on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The Boy Scout river cleanup, which has been going on for nearly six decades, is a long-standing summer tradition where Boy Scouts of West Michigan have teamed up with the Lake County Riverside Property Owners Association (who sponsors the event) to help maintain the river's natural beauty, keeping it a haven for wildlife and a continued attraction for tourists and locals alike who enjoy the recreation it offers.