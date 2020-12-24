TV series features Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH -- Author Mark Jager and videographer and producer Mark Boardman have teamed up to film a new television series called Mystic Michigan. The series focuses on mysterious people, places and events throughout the state.

The premier introduces the viewer to four locations in Michigan with Lake County's own Marlborough and the Great Northern Portland Cement Company as its main feature.

The Lake County Historical Museum got involved when the team called asking for some historical information. An interview with museum curator Jill Engelman provided them with the background on the cement plant. Purported to be the largest plant of its time in the world, the factory only operated from 1901 to 1906, and exists today only as ruins. The story has been summarized for the TV premier.

The first Mystic Michigan episode, featuring Marlborough, is being aired at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, and at 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, on WFQX / Fox Channel 32/33.

For a complete historical account, visit the museum's exhibit or wait for the full-length documentary that is being filmed now. The Lake County Historical Museum has joined with filmmaker Mark Boardman to document the stories of the people that built Marlborough and the Great Northern, the process of how Portland cement was manufactured at the plant, and the demise and subsequent failure of the company. The documentary is expected to be completed spring of 2021.