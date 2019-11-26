Suspect to face charges for allegedly breaking and entering, fleeing police No members of public or police injured in pursuit

LAKE COUNTY — A suspect will face charges in Lake and Newaygo counties after allegedly breaking into a building and fleeing police officers on Monday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible breaking and entering in progress at 1:40 p.m. on Monday on Jam Street in Webber Township.

As deputies approached the area, the suspect's vehicle, a red GMC pickup, was stopped in the middle of the roadway on East 40th Street near South Forman Road.

When deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect's vehicle reportedly fled the scene, leading deputies on a chase through southern Lake County and into northern Newaygo County.

Deputies said the chase ended on North Evergreen Drive, near Harrison Road, in Wilcox Township.

Deputies also reported during the pursuit the suspect rammed into Lake County and Newaygo County patrol vehicles, and a civilian motorist attempted to intervene, which resulted in damage to the civilian's vehicle.

Tire spikes were reportedly deployed on several occasions, leading to the suspect driving on three tires during a portion of the pursuit.

According to a press release, no major injuries were sustained by the public or any officers involved, but the suspect, a 50-year-old man from Adrian, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect, whose name and information will be released after arraignment, is expected to face charges in Lake and Newaygo counties, including third-degree fleeing and eluding, felonious assault, driving with a suspended license (second offense) and habitual offender, according to the sheriff's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan State Police.