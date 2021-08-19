Storm causes extensive damage, power outages in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — Many local area residents woke up Wednesday morning to find their electricity out, and trees crashed down in yards and in roadways — the aftermath of an intense wind storm Tuesday night which caused damage throughout much of the area.
Gusts of winds from 30-50 mph, and up to 70 mph in spots, caused trees to topple on electric lines and in roadways, making it a tiring week for utility workers, road commission workers and fire crews who worked around the clock to unblock roads and restore power.