BALDWIN — Changing the world one bedroll at a time is the purpose of the Caring Quilts Ministry.

This past January, the Baldwin 4-H Club joined the effort by sewing draw-string toiletry bags to go with the bedrolls, which will be filled and donated back to the ministry.

The 4-H youth, ages 7 – 12, learned to sew with the help of 4-H volunteers over the holiday break from school, and used their newly acquired skills to sew the bags.

The Caring Quilts Ministry, led by Tina Smith, is a group of dedicated volunteers that meet each week at the Covenant Community United Methodist Church in Baldwin to sew bedrolls for the homeless and transient populations of West Michigan.

The group has been working on this mission for 14 years and has donated more than 2,100 bedrolls.

The bedrolls, made of gently used upholstery material, drapes and curtains are pieced together and filled with sheets, mattress pads, old blankets, afghans or lightweight fill.

They are made entirely with recycled materials, so nothing goes to waste.

Included with each bedroll is a toiletry bag filled with personal items such as hotel size soap, shampoo, conditioner, hand lotion, toothpaste, and a toothbrush.

They also include a small pillow, hat and a scarf, as well as socks, gloves, and mittens when available.

Community members from all over Lake County have supported the Caring Quilts Ministry over the years by donating materials, thread, and supplies toward the bedrolls.

If you are interested in donating or would like to join the Caring Quilts Ministry, contact Tina Smith at 231-679-0136 or email her at tinasmith@ferris.edu.

To learn about Lake County 4-H, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.