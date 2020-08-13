Staircase Youth Services seeks host families

LAKE COUNTY -- Staircase Youth Services, an outreach program which provides youth and family intervention services is currently seeking host homes in Lake County.

The Host Home Program matches homeless youth in need of housing with volunteers in the community. Those volunteers open their hearts and homes to provide housing, food and mentorship to help young adults achieve their goals.

Host homes are an innovative way to respond to the growing need for transitional housing options that are safe and supportive for youth.

Hosting is a great way to make a difference in the life of a young adult, as well as get connected to the community in which you live. Hosts receive one-on-one support from the program throughout the time they are involved, as well as a bi-weekly stipend.

To become a host home, an individual must complete a questionnaire, authorize a background check, schedule a home inspection and sign a contract.

Once completed, arrangements will be made for you to meet the youth prior to moving into your home.

To find out more, contact Staircase Youth Services at (231) 843-3200, or email kterryn@staircaseyouthservices.org.

Staircase Youth Services serves Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Oceana and Wexford counties.