IRONS — Each day of the year, a sense of Christmas can be in the hearts of area residents of Irons, with an intricately hand-created Christmas shrine, which can be viewed by day and night when it is lit.

Situated in downtown Irons on the grounds of St. Bernard Catholic Church, the shrine, which depicts the manger scene with Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, magi and animals, was dedicated on July 1, 1990.

"Not far from Baldwin, Cadillac, Maniestee and Ludington, it remains off the beaten path. It is perhaps very appropriate that a shrine honoring the birth of Christ should be erected here. For Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, was likewise, off the beaten path," reads a pamphlet from St. Bernard about the shrine.

Master wood-carver Albert Buerger, who arrived in America from Dusseldorff, Germany, in 1927, came to Manistee in 1945, where he opened a cabinet shop and specialized in building church pews. When he created the Christmas figures, it was his intention that they be permanently displayed. With this in mind, the St. Bernard Altar Society purchased them in 1959 for $1,000.

Each masterful carving was made of mahogany and the hands, faces and feet painted in the Spanish/Native American art of the Southwest U.S. The clothing was designed by the ladies of the St. Bernard Altar Society. Thirty-one years later, Monsignor Walter F. Jude spearheaded the effort to make this into a permanent shrine.

Members of the Irons community and St. Bernard Catholic Church treasure the Christmas shrine.

"For us, the Christmas shrine is a link to the past. It makes Irons. It gives us something which sets us apart," said parish member Mary Chatelain.

Chatelain explained the Christmas shrine was a church/community effort, with the Fisher family instrumental in the purchase of the individual pieces, and the Men of the Parish constructing the shrine to house the nativity scene, along with involvement of others.

Year-round, the Christmas shrine brings a message to the northwest corner of Lake County and all who visit:

"Though silent and unable to speak, these wooden carvings echo the words of the angels on that first Christmas to all who pass by, 'Glory to God in the highest and peace to all people of good will,"' the pamphlet concluded.