St. Ann's senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 9:
Monday, March 9: Pasties with gravy, beets, coleslaw, roll, tropical fruit
Tuesday, March 10: Chicken strips, augratin potatoes, Chalet blend, muffin, cookies
Wednesday, March 11: Spaghetti with sauce and meatballs, Italian blend, garlic bread, Mandarin oranges
Thursday, March 12: Roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread, applesauce
Friday, March 13: Bean soup, fishwich with bun, cottage cheese, Romaine salad, cookies
