St. Ann's senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 9:

Monday, March 9: Pasties with gravy, beets, coleslaw, roll, tropical fruit

Tuesday, March 10: Chicken strips, augratin potatoes, Chalet blend, muffin, cookies

Wednesday, March 11: Spaghetti with sauce and meatballs, Italian blend, garlic bread, Mandarin oranges

Thursday, March 12: Roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread, applesauce

Friday, March 13: Bean soup, fishwich with bun, cottage cheese, Romaine salad, cookies