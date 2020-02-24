https://www.lakecountystar.com/local-news/article/St-Ann-s-senior-menu-15080699.php
St. Ann's senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 2:
Monday, March 2: Barbecue pork sandwich, ranch fries, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, March 3: Swedish meatballs over noodles, Caribbean blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Wednesday, March 4: Hamburgers with bun, potato salad, baked beans, pears
Thursday, March 5: Barbecue chicken legs, hash browns, coleslaw, roll, Jell-O with fruit
Friday, March 6: Split pea soup, egg salad sandwich, spinach salad, cookies
