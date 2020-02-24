St. Ann's senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 2:

Monday, March 2: Barbecue pork sandwich, ranch fries, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, March 3: Swedish meatballs over noodles, Caribbean blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit

Wednesday, March 4: Hamburgers with bun, potato salad, baked beans, pears

Thursday, March 5: Barbecue chicken legs, hash browns, coleslaw, roll, Jell-O with fruit

Friday, March 6: Split pea soup, egg salad sandwich, spinach salad, cookies