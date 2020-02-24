St. Ann's senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 30:

Monday, March 30: Chicken patty with bun, ranch fries, Tuscan blend, applesauce

Tuesday, April 1: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, wheat bread, peaches

Wednesday, April 2: Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, Venetian blend, roll, tropical fruit

Thursday, April 3: Baked fish, baby baked potatoes, Nantucket blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges

Friday, April 4: Chicken noodle soup, tuna sandwich, spinach salad, cottage cheese, cookies