St. Ann's senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 30:
Monday, March 30: Chicken patty with bun, ranch fries, Tuscan blend, applesauce
Tuesday, April 1: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, wheat bread, peaches
Wednesday, April 2: Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, Venetian blend, roll, tropical fruit
Thursday, April 3: Baked fish, baby baked potatoes, Nantucket blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
Friday, April 4: Chicken noodle soup, tuna sandwich, spinach salad, cottage cheese, cookies
