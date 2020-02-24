St. Ann's senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 16:

Monday, March 16: Barbecue meatballs, baby baked potatoes, Capri blend, muffin, peaches

Tuesday, March 17: Fish sticks, mac and cheese, green beans, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges

Wednesday, March 18: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, spinach, cornbread, tropical fruit

Thursday, March 19: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Normandy blend, rolls, pears

Friday, March 20: Cream of mushroom soup, turkey and swiss, cottage cheese, spinach salad, wheat bread, cookies