St. Ann's senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 16:
Monday, March 16: Barbecue meatballs, baby baked potatoes, Capri blend, muffin, peaches
Tuesday, March 17: Fish sticks, mac and cheese, green beans, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday, March 18: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, spinach, cornbread, tropical fruit
Thursday, March 19: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Normandy blend, rolls, pears
Friday, March 20: Cream of mushroom soup, turkey and swiss, cottage cheese, spinach salad, wheat bread, cookies
