St. Ann's senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 23:
Monday, March 23: Chicken and hash brown casserole, Capri blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, March 24: Scalloped chicken, squash, mixed vegetables, roll, pears
Wednesday, March 25: Shepherd's pie, Tuscan blend, roll, mixed fruit
Thursday, March 26: Goulash, Malibu blend, cheese garlic toast, peaches
Friday, March 27: Cheesy broccoli soup, sizzle steak with bun, cottage cheese, Romaine salad, cookies
