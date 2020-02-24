St. Ann's senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann's Senior Center beginning the week of Monday, March 23:

Monday, March 23: Chicken and hash brown casserole, Capri blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, March 24: Scalloped chicken, squash, mixed vegetables, roll, pears

Wednesday, March 25: Shepherd's pie, Tuscan blend, roll, mixed fruit

Thursday, March 26: Goulash, Malibu blend, cheese garlic toast, peaches

Friday, March 27: Cheesy broccoli soup, sizzle steak with bun, cottage cheese, Romaine salad, cookies