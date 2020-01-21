https://www.lakecountystar.com/local-news/article/St-Ann-s-senior-menu-14992721.php
St. Ann's senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann’s Senior Center the week of Feb. 24. Alternative entrees are offered Monday through Thursday.
Monday, Feb. 24: Sloppy joes with bun, hash browns, mixed vegetables, Jell-O with fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chicken pot pie, squash, wheat bread, pears
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lasagna with meat sauce, Key Largo blend, garlic bread, peaches
Thursday, Feb. 27: Sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, Far East blend, roll, tropical fruit
Friday, Feb. 28: Tomato soup, roast beef sandwich, Romaine salad, cottage cheese, cookies
