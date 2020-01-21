St. Ann's senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann’s Senior Center the week of Feb. 24. Alternative entrees are offered Monday through Thursday.

Monday, Feb. 24: Sloppy joes with bun, hash browns, mixed vegetables, Jell-O with fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chicken pot pie, squash, wheat bread, pears

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lasagna with meat sauce, Key Largo blend, garlic bread, peaches

Thursday, Feb. 27: Sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, Far East blend, roll, tropical fruit

Friday, Feb. 28: Tomato soup, roast beef sandwich, Romaine salad, cottage cheese, cookies