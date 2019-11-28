St. Ann's meals program menu

The menu for the Luther site of the Lake County Meals program for the week of Dec. 2. Alternative entrees are offered every Monday-Thursday.

Monday, Dec. 2: Sloppy joes with bun, hash browns, mixed vegetables, Jell-O with fruit

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Chicken pot pie, squash, wheat bread, pears

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lasagna with meat sauce, Key Largo blend, garlic bread, peaches

Thursday, Dec. 5: Sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, Far East blend, roll, tropical fruit

Friday, Dec. 6: Tomato soup, roast beef sandwich, Romaine salad, cookies (alternate soup: chicken vegetable)