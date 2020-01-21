St. Ann’s senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann’s Senior Center the week of Feb. 17. Alternative entrees are offered Monday through Thursday.

Monday, Feb. 17: Closed - President's Day

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat bead, peaches

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, Venetian blend, roll, tropical fruit

Thursday, Feb. 20: Baked fish, baked potatoes, Nantucket blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges

Friday, Feb. 21: Chicken noodle soup, tuna sandwich, spinach salad, cottage cheese, wheat bread, cookies