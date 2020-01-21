https://www.lakecountystar.com/local-news/article/St-Ann-rsquo-s-senior-menu-14992657.php
St. Ann’s senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann’s Senior Center the week of Feb. 17. Alternative entrees are offered Monday through Thursday.
Monday, Feb. 17: Closed - President's Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat bead, peaches
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, Venetian blend, roll, tropical fruit
Thursday, Feb. 20: Baked fish, baked potatoes, Nantucket blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
Friday, Feb. 21: Chicken noodle soup, tuna sandwich, spinach salad, cottage cheese, wheat bread, cookies
