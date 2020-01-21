https://www.lakecountystar.com/local-news/article/St-Ann-rsquo-s-senior-menu-14992590.php
St. Ann’s senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann’s Senior Center the week of Feb. 10. Alternative entrees are offered Monday through Thursday.
Monday, Feb. 10: Chicken/hash brown casserole, Capri blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Scalloped chicken, squash, mixed vegetables, roll, pears
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Shepherd's pie, Tuscan blend, roll, mixed fruit
Thursday, Feb. 13: Goulash, Malibu blend, cheesy garlic sticks, peaches
Friday, Feb. 14: Taco bar with vegetables, cottage cheese, refried beans, corn muffin, cake
