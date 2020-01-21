St. Ann’s senior menu

The following meals will be served at St. Ann’s Senior Center the week of Feb. 10. Alternative entrees are offered Monday through Thursday.

Monday, Feb. 10: Chicken/hash brown casserole, Capri blend, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Scalloped chicken, squash, mixed vegetables, roll, pears

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Shepherd's pie, Tuscan blend, roll, mixed fruit

Thursday, Feb. 13: Goulash, Malibu blend, cheesy garlic sticks, peaches

Friday, Feb. 14: Taco bar with vegetables, cottage cheese, refried beans, corn muffin, cake