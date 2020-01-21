https://www.lakecountystar.com/local-news/article/St-Ann-rsquo-s-senior-menu-14992589.php
St. Ann’s senior menu
The following meals will be served at St. Ann’s Senior Center the week of Feb. 3. Alternative entrees are offered Monday through Thursday.
Monday, Feb. 3: Barbecue meatballs, baked potatoes, Capri blend, muffin, peaches
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Fish sticks, mac and cheese, green beans, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday, Feb. 5: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, spinach, corn muffin, tropical fruit
Thursday, Feb. 6: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Normandy blend, rolls, pears
Friday, Feb. 7: Cream of mushroom soup, turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich, spinach salad/cottage cheese, cookies, alternate soup
