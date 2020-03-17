Spectrum Health revises visitor policies, cancels non-urgent appointments

GRAND RAPIDS — Mercy Health, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health and Spectrum Health have revised their visitor policies to align with a new executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a press release issued by Spectrum.

The additional restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of illness and protect patients, health care workers and communities.

Starting Monday, restricted/no visitors will be allowed at any locations (hospitals, outpatient locations and long-term care facilities) for all local health care systems. For special circumstances, one approved visitor will be allowed in situations involving patients undergoing surgery and pediatric, maternity, end of life or critically ill patients.

Also on Monday, Spectrum announced it was canceling all appointments, surgeries and procedures that are not urgent or emergency-related for the next two weeks.

“We believe this is the right step to protect our patients, team members and communities,” said Darryl Elmouchi, chief medical officer of Spectrum Health System and president of the Spectrum Health Medical Group. “We appreciate the understanding of our communities as we navigate this unprecedented situation and strive to do what is right. We will continue to evaluate this on a weekly basis and will extend these closures as needed.”

Patients with scheduled non-urgent appointments, procedures or surgeries during this time will be contacted by their provider(s) regarding next steps.

For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org.