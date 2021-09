With fall on the horizon, it's time to set aside some time to make sure your lawn is ready for the colder weather ahead. Blain's Farm & Fleet offers a list of things to keep in mind as you take on lawn prep for this fall.

Remove Leaves

Although obvious this step can often be overlooked. As the temperature drops and the leaves follow, be sure to consistently rake them up so that your lawn is clear and new growth can come in without a problem as spring rolls around. Additionally, another option is mulching your leaves to use as a natural fertilizer.

Consistent Care

Just because the warmer months are coming to an end doesn't mean that your good lawn habits should. It is best to stay consistent in watering and mowing your lawn until the ground freezes.

Test Your Soil

Testing your soil in the fall, will help you find the right products for your lawn, and assure that you gave your lawn exactly what it needs during the winter months.

Fertilize

Your lawn should be fertilized four times a year, but even if you haven't been adhering to this standard, it's not too late to start. Look for a fertilizer that has a special root-building formula designed to withstand winter dormancy so that you're the first house in the neighborhood with a thick and lush lawn come spring.

Seed

Fall is a great time to overseed your lawn and address those areas of your yard that might have thinning or bare patches of grass. You should overseed about a month and a half ahead of the projected first frost for best results.

Aerate

Aeration is crucial to loosen your soil and keep it from becoming compacted. Compacted soil may encourage disease and makes it difficult for water and nutrients to reach the soil.

Other Things To Remember

• Drain Your Hose - This will prevent water from freezing in your hose causing it to split open!

• Cut Your Grass Short - This will promote healthy grass growth come spring.