Sheriff's office celebrates National Police Woman Day

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Sheriff's office celebrates National Police Woman Day 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin took a moment to acknowledge National Police Woman Day. Martin said that women bring an important perspective to policing that is critical to every agencies ongoing success. Lake County is fortunate to have such a talented group of hard-working professional women. "To Deputy Chelbana and Deputy Hunt, I wanted to say thank you for all that you do," Martin said. (Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office)