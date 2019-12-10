Sheriff's deputies chase suspect through Lake, Osceola counties Driver arrested for fleeing, eluding officers

BALDWIN — Sheriff's deputies were led on a car chase through Lake and Osceola counties after a suspect fled during an attempted vehicle stop.

According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign shortly before 2 a.m. Monday. The suspect driving the vehicle was identified by police as 20-year-old Dakota Cain Kutchinski.

Kutchinski, of Baldwin, did not comply with the vehicle stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase led into Osceola County, where Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies took over, before Kutchinski drove back over the county line.

Deputies eventually caught Kutchinski near the Lake/Osceola county line, at which time the suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Lake County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving while license suspended.

A female passenger also was reportedly arrested on unrelated warrants.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Meceola Central Dispatch, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, Life EMS and Chetz Towing.