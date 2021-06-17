See what 4-H can offer your family this summer    

There’s no doubt about it, this summer is going to be different for everyone. However, parents can still keep their kids having fun and staying creative at home with 4-H Learning Kits offered by the Lake County 4-H program.

The 4-H Learning Kits, complete with hands-on activities and supplies, are a great way to spark creativity, learn, and grow. What began as a summer program in 2020 to support 4-H youth and their families during the uncertainty of COVID, the 4-H Learning Kit program, which now serves 90-plus youth in the county, continues to provide hands-on, educational activities to youth.