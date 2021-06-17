Skip to main content
Local News

See what 4-H can offer your family this summer    

4-H Learning Kit are available

Submitted to the Star
(Courtesy/Lake County 4-H)

(Courtesy/Lake County 4-H)

There’s no doubt about it, this summer is going to be different for everyone. However, parents can still keep their kids having fun and staying creative at home with 4-H Learning Kits offered by the Lake County 4-H program.

The 4-H Learning Kits, complete with hands-on activities and supplies, are a great way to spark creativity, learn, and grow. What began as a summer program in 2020 to support 4-H youth and their families during the uncertainty of COVID, the 4-H Learning Kit program, which now serves 90-plus youth in the county, continues to provide hands-on, educational activities to youth.

The 4-H Learning Kits are available each month, free of charge, to 4-H families throughout the county and can be picked up at libraries throughout the county and at the NA-TAH-KA Corner Store in Irons. From arts and crafts to nature activities to STEM project, the 4-H Learning Kit program has something that will inspire everyone!

Since 1902, 4-H has been there reaching out to young people across America to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills as they work in partnership with adult mentors. In 4-H, we are committed to helping young people, ages 5-19 years of age, develop skills that will help them succeed and reach their full potential.

4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. For more than 100 years, 4-H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.

To learn more about the 4-H Learning Kit program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H coordinator, by emailing platteb1@msu.edu. Be sure to visit www.canr.msu.edu/resources/join_4_h.

More News