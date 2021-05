BALDWIN -- It's official: the village of Baldwin now has two retail storefronts for the purchase of recreational marijuana.

On May 21, Fresh Water Cannabis Co. opened its doors to customers for the first time and has enjoyed has enjoyed a successful first week of business, according to associate Angela Rosema.

Rosema said opening the new shop was a long time coming, but added that it's good to see it finally open to the public.

"It took us quite a while with construction, because there was nothing there when we first looked at the property, so we built the building from the ground up," Rosema said. "The whole process took about a year."

Rosema said she and her colleagues want to make the new Baldwin location a prime destination for people to visit. That is part of the reason why they chose the Lake County area for their new shop.

"We definitely love northern Michigan," Rosema said. "The property caught our eye, the opportunity came upon us and we thought we might as well go for it. The location was pretty ideal because of the acreage that came with it; that was a big part, too."

In the future, Rosema said Fresh Water Cannabis Co. has the intention of further developing the land in which the storefront sits, which will one day include a grow facility.

Right now, the Baldwin location operates solely as a recreational, adult-use facility, but plans for obtaining a medical license are also in the works.

Rosema said the past week has been "a great start" to the Baldwin storefront.

"We opened up in the early afternoon and we had people coming in all throughout the day," Rosema said. "I would definitely say it was successful with training all of our new employees, too. We have such a great team there."

Rosema added that she and the folks at Fresh Water Cannabis Co. are happy to be able to share their knowledge with a new community

Fresh Water Cannabis Co. also has a location in Sault Ste. Marie.

The new location can be found at: 8330 M-37 in Baldwin and can be reached at (231) 238-3888.