LAKE COUNTY — The job of township clerk is known to entail a lot of duties during average years, but during a year of COVID-19 and a major presidential election, clerks were especially put to task this past year.

To say thank you, the Lake County Clerk and Register of Deeds Office hosted an appreciation lunch for the township clerks of Lake County on Friday, Aug. 20 in the commissioner's room.

Lake County Clerk Patti Pacola said this is the first appreciation lunch hosted for all the township clerks in Lake County,

"Our township clerks worked through the pandemic, a record-breaking presidential election and new election laws. They are amazing," Pacola said, also mentioning special certificates were made for each clerk. On display was a special declaration for election workers written by Gov. Whitmer's office.

Melissa Rees-Herington, of Cherry Valley Township, was happy to take part in the occasion, especially serving her first term as township clerk.

"It feels nice to be appreciated," she said. "It's been a learning experience, especially through the pandemic, and having to learn the election process, as well as the basics of the clerk job. There's much more that goes into being a clerk than what people realize."

Kristi Dougan, with the Bureau of Election with Michigan Secretary of State, who was in attendance as an honorary guest, was impressed with the support shown to the clerks.

"I see clerks throughout the state and it is natural for them to collaborate and pull together as a team," Dougan said. "They drop their own partisan and political preferences to assist voters the best they are able to, and the newer clerks are very comfortable going to senior clerks. It is good to see them celebrate themselves, and for the public to see what they pulled off this past year."

Pacola also gave a shout out to the workers in her office for preparing lunch for everyone.

"It's all about our township clerk's today, but I have to give a big thank you to all my girls in the office, Tiffany Landis, Sherry Mead, Shari Gibbs and Cherie Sable, for helping with lunch."