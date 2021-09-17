Salmon Run kicks off Lake County Sesquicentennial celebration

Courtesy photo

BALDWIN — The Salmon Run has become a beloved Lake County tradition over the years — celebrating the rivers and streams that bring tourists and recreationists to the area and providing racing events for participants — all in support of the community.

This year, the event kicks off a week of celebrating Lake County during its Sesquicentennial observance. The 10K run, 5K run/walk and 2K stroll will take place with late registration at 8 a.m., and the race at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Baldwin Village Hall, 620 Washington St., Baldwin.