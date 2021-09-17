Skip to main content
Salmon Run kicks off Lake County Sesquicentennial celebration

Shanna AveryFor the Star
Organizers of the Salmon Run are glad they are able to have the event again, after being cancelled last year due to COVID. Pictured are Salmon Run participants during the 2019 race. (Courtesy photo)

Courtesy photo

BALDWIN — The Salmon Run has become a beloved Lake County tradition over the years — celebrating the rivers and streams that bring tourists and recreationists to the area and providing racing events for participants — all in support of the community.

This year, the event kicks off a week of celebrating Lake County during its Sesquicentennial observance. The 10K run, 5K  run/walk and 2K  stroll will take place with late registration at 8 a.m., and the race at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Baldwin Village Hall, 620 Washington St., Baldwin.

Proceeds will benefit St. Ann’s Senior Center, organizer Deborah Hanes said.

This year’s event is the first since 2019, due to cancellation last year because of COVID restrictions.  It also is Hanes’ first year as organizer, along with Renee Bernardi.

“Thank you to all our sponsors and community support,” Hanes said. “We are extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of the Sesquicentennial celebration for Lake County this year.”

Hanes said volunteers are still needed to help direct the route and posts along the Pere Marquette Rail Trail. To volunteer, contact Hanes at debhanes@att.net, or Bernardi at rsbernardi64@gmail.com.

Registration forms  may be picked up at Baldwin Lumber or Pandora’s Box, or register online at baldwinsalmonrun.racewire.com.

For Hanes, the event also is a great opportunity to promote and support what Lake County has to offer.

“Stay at one of the many local motels or campgrounds. Fish the salmon run on the Pere Marquette and other local rivers,”  Hanes said. “Don’t forget to stock up on flies and lures at one of our local fly shops, and enjoy shopping and food/beverages at one of our many shops, restaurants and bars. Don’t forget to take in some of the Sesquicentennial displays and events.”  

