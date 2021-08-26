Safe Storage: Marijuana

Marijuana, also known as cannabis, weed, or pot, is the dried flowers and leaves of the cannabis plant that is commonly used for its psychoactive effects. It contains mind-altering compounds like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which can become very potent in high amounts or if accidentally ingested by children.

In Michigan recreational marijuana, often used medicinally, is legal for those over the age of 21. A person may possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana on them in public. Within their residence they may possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana but it must be locked up.