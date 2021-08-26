Skip to main content
Safe Storage: Marijuana

Submitted to the Star

Marijuana, also known as cannabis, weed, or pot, is the dried flowers and leaves of the cannabis plant that is commonly used for its psychoactive effects. It contains mind-altering compounds like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which can become very potent in high amounts or if accidentally ingested by children.

In Michigan recreational marijuana, often used medicinally, is legal for those over the age of 21. A person may possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana on them in public. Within their residence they may possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana but it must be locked up.

With various ways to consume marijuana, including inhalation through smoking or vaporization, and ingestion in edible forms such as baked goods, candies, and beverages, it is important to keep marijuana in any form locked up. Marijuana should be treated as any other drug or medicine and kept out of the reach of children.

To help keep children safe, consider securing marijuana in a lock box. This will reduce the risk of unauthorized and potentially dangerous use.

If you or someone you know is interested in a free lock box, they are available at the following District Health Department #10 Locations:

• Crawford County: 501 Norway St. Suite 1 Grayling, MI 49738 or (989) 348-7800

• Lake County: 5681 S. M-37, Baldwin, MI 49304 or (231) 745-4663

• Manistee County: 385 3rd St. Manistee, MI 49660 or (231) 723-3595

• Mason County: 916 Diana St. Ludington, MI 49431 or (231) 845-7381

• Oceana County: 3986 N Oceana Drive, Hart MI, 49420 or (231) 873-2193

Visit www.TalkSooner.org/marijuana to learn more about locking up marijuana.

