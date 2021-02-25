SVSU student from Irons makes dean's lists

UNIVERSITY CENTER — A Saginaw Valley State University student from Lake County recently received honors for the fall 2020 semester.

Morgan Ju, of Irons, earned a spot on the dean's list, along with almost 1,900 students.

SVSU recognized about 2,500 students for their determination and commitment to academic excellence during the fall 2020 semester. In addition to the dean's list, more than 600 students earned a spot on the president’s list.

To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average for the president’s list and a GPA of 3.4 or better for the dean’s list.

Local students who were named to the president’s list include:

• Shiloh Ruppert, of LeRoy (49655)

• Rheanna Swinson, of Big Rapids (49307)

• Isaac Peterson, of Tustin (49688)

• Kylie Sikkema, of Marion (49665)

• Tyler Neuman, of Tustin (49688)

Local students who were named to the dean's list include:

• Morgan Ju, of Irons.

• Charley Dutko, of Big Rapids.

• Brandon Neuman, of Tustin.

SOURCE: Merit Pages News