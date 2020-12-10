SBA loans for disaster relief available Deadline to apply approaching

ATLANTA - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations that Jan. 4, 2021 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Michigan due to excessive rain that began on March 1.

The loans are available in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.

Except for aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.

The loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4 percent for eligible small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, and terms up to 30 years.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov and should apply under SBA declaration # 16445, not for the COVID-19 incident.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than Jan. 4, 2021.