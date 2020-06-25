S.E.E. Fire Station Election Campaign Voters will decide on millage proposal

IRONS -- Voters in Lake County who live in Sauble, Elk, and Eden townships will be faced with a ballot proposal for a new fire station in the August 4th election.

The Sauble-Elk-Eden Townships Fire and Rescue Department, abbreviated as "S.E.E. F.D.," is hoping to construct a new fire station, located on West 8 Mile Road, approximately in the center of the three townships that the fire department covers.

This proposed new station will replace the department's existing stations.

S.E.E. F.D. currently operates out of two separate fire stations, Station 1 and Station 2. These two stations are aging, in need of replacement, and do not have enough room to house additional equipment or vehicles.

When an emergency happens, firefighters need to quickly decide which station to respond to, based on the needs of the emergency.

A central fire station will replace these aging stations and provide for better emergency responses. All of the department's apparatus and equipment will be housed in one building, allowing firefighters to respond to the same location for every emergency.

The proposed new station will have space for training and equipment, allowing fire fighters to conduct classroom training and practical training within the station and house more emergency response equipment.

S.E.E. F.D. is a paid-on-call fire department that responds to over 200 calls a year for service. The department responds to emergency calls for fire suppression, emergency medical services, wildland fires, vehicle extrication, water rescue, and more.

The ballot proposal will ask for voters to approve a millage rate of 0.8956 mills to cover the cost of the proposed station. This millage rate equals less than $1 for every $1,000.00 of taxable value.

Homeowners with a taxable value of $50,000, for example, would see an increase of less than $50 per year if the ballot proposal passes.