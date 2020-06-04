Rural Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition Pivots to Virtual Platform Submissions are being accepted at pitchnorth.com

LAKE COUNTY -- Oceana County's only entrepreneurial pitching competition, Pitch North, will be pivoting to a virtual platform that will feature the competition's five finalists presenting pitches live, online, on June 24.

Entrepreneurs living in Oceana, Newaygo or Lake counties are encouraged to submit their ideas at www.pitchnorth.com for the opportunity to compete for their portion of more than $7,000 in cash prizes awarded to cultivate their business or idea.

Pitch submissions for Pitch North 2020 are being accepted now through June 12, at 11:59 pm. A committee will review and score all submissions and select five finalists to present their pitches live during the virtual event taking place at 4 p.m., on June 24.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finalists. The public will have an opportunity to view the event and can register to attend at pitchnorth.com.

Entrepreneurship is critical to the success of rural communities. When people start and grow businesses, they contribute to the economic diversity of their area. These unique local businesses become differentiators for their communities.

Unfortunately, individuals living in rural areas often have less access to funding and resources to pursue these endeavors. Pitch North was launched by The Right Place, Inc. in 2019 to change that.

"Pitch North offers an opportunity to local entrepreneurs who may have found inspiration and motivation during these unique times to bring their business idea to fruition," said Jodi Nichols, Business Development Coordinator for The Right Place, who is working locally through The Lake County Economic Development Alliance.

Pitch North is hosted by The Right Place, Inc. and made possible through support from Consumers Energy, The Fremont Area Community Foundation, Northern Initiatives, Gerber Federal Credit Union, Shelby State Bank, River Country Chamber of Commerce and West Shore Community College.

For more information contact Jodi Nichols, RPI Business Development Coordinator for Lake County at nicholsj@rightplace.org or 231-742-3328.

The Right Place, Inc., is a regional nonprofit founded in 1985 and supported through investments from the private and public sector.

The Right Place drives current and long-term economic prosperity in West Michigan through the development and implementation of comprehensive strategies to retain, expand, and attract businesses.

This includes connecting area businesses to national and international resources, identifying emerging growth opportunities, strengthening the competitiveness of area firms, and marketing the region globally.