Runnels wins Republican nomination

LAKE COUNTY — With 100% of precincts reporting, candidate Joan Runnels won the Republican primary for Lake County Road Commissioner Partial Term ending Dec. 31, 2024, with a total of 627 votes compared to Jim Dingman’s 591 and Gaylen L. Madison’s 477.

Runnels will compete with Democratic candidate Clyde Welford in the November election. Welford won the Democratic primary with 399 votes to William H. Atkinson’s 300 and Mike Leatherford’s 245.

In the Lake County Sheriff competition, Republican candidate Rich Martin ran unopposed and earned 1,795 votes. He will face Democratic candidate Denis Robinson, who defeated Democratic candidate Bruce Austin by a vote of 708 to 286, respectively.

Voter turnout for the primary election was 35.4 percent, with 3,398 total votes out of 9,593 registered voters.