Return of the Mac

Matt MaClellan, former director of Lake County Emergency Management and Homeland Security is being recognized for his volunteer work during the coronavirus pandemic. (Submitted photo)

Meet Mac McClellan. He was Lake County's first Emergency Management & Homeland Security Director.

He started out as the Civil Defense Director in 1975!

He has been working regularly, volunteering his services to Lake County Emergency Management and Homeland Security since this crisis started.

Thank you again to our volunteers!