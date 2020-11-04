Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — The votes are in.

The following is a list of unofficial election results from the presidential and statewide races as well as races across Lake County and its townships.

President

Donald J. Trump (R): 3,946

Joseph R. Biden (D): 2,288

Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 65

Don Blankenship (UST): 9

Howie Hawkins (GRN): 12

Rocky De La Fuente (NLP): 3

U.S. Senator

John James (R): 3,804

Gary Peters (D): 2,286

Representative in Congress (2nd District)

Bryan Berghoef (D): 2,003

Bill Huizenga (R): 3,923

Representative in State Legislature (100th District)

Scott A. VanSingel (R): 3,863

Sandy Clarke (D): 2,274

Lake County races

Prosecutor

Incumbent Craig R. Cooper (R): 3,508

Gregory J. Mick (NPA): 1,647

Sheriff

Incumbent Rich Martin (R): 4,353

Dennis Robinson (D): 1,916

Clerk & Register of Deeds

Incumbent Patti Pacola (R): 3,931

Lisa Williams (D): 2,208

Treasurer

Kellie Allen (R): 4,681

Road Commissioner

Rick Haslock (R): 4,582

Road Commissioner (partial term)

Clyde Welford (D): 2,484

Joan Runnels (R): 3,541

Surveyor

Patrick N. Johnson (R): 4,594

County Commissioner (3rd District)

Betty Dermye (R): 565

Clifford D. Demos (D): 207

Township races

Editor’s note: Due to press deadline, the Star only published contested races in Lake County’s townships.

Lake County Road Patrol Millage

Yes: 3,683

No: 1,951

Cherry Valley Township Clerk

Sherri Grimm: 97

Melissa Rees-Herinton: 144

Elk Township Supervisor

Dean Moore Sr.: 305

Louis L. Fitz: 316

Ellsworth Township Treasurer

Betty Alward: 175

Kimberly Rothig-Pendley: 194

Peacock Township Fire Protection Millage Proposal

Yes: 187

No: 68

Peacock Township General Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes: 149

No: 107

Pleasant Plains Township Supervisor

Kevin D. Braddy: 362

Heidi Alfrey-Gamble: 258

Pleasant Plains Township New Additional Operating Funds Proposal

Yes: 292

No: 381

Pleasant Plains Fire Protection Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes: 423

No: 258

Sauble Township Supervisor

George J. Danek: 71

Mary Ann Nugent: 137

Yates Township Supervisor

Marilyn K. Burns: 206

Nicolette McClure: 112

Yates Township Treasurer

Jacqueline Patterson: 228

Patricia Williams: 171