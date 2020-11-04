Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY — The votes are in.
The following is a list of unofficial election results from the presidential and statewide races as well as races across Lake County and its townships.
President
Donald J. Trump (R): 3,946
Joseph R. Biden (D): 2,288
Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 65
Don Blankenship (UST): 9
Howie Hawkins (GRN): 12
Rocky De La Fuente (NLP): 3
U.S. Senator
John James (R): 3,804
Gary Peters (D): 2,286
Representative in Congress (2nd District)
Bryan Berghoef (D): 2,003
Bill Huizenga (R): 3,923
Representative in State Legislature (100th District)
Scott A. VanSingel (R): 3,863
Sandy Clarke (D): 2,274
Lake County races
Prosecutor
Incumbent Craig R. Cooper (R): 3,508
Gregory J. Mick (NPA): 1,647
Sheriff
Incumbent Rich Martin (R): 4,353
Dennis Robinson (D): 1,916
Clerk & Register of Deeds
Incumbent Patti Pacola (R): 3,931
Lisa Williams (D): 2,208
Treasurer
Kellie Allen (R): 4,681
Road Commissioner
Rick Haslock (R): 4,582
Road Commissioner (partial term)
Clyde Welford (D): 2,484
Joan Runnels (R): 3,541
Surveyor
Patrick N. Johnson (R): 4,594
County Commissioner (3rd District)
Betty Dermye (R): 565
Clifford D. Demos (D): 207
Township races
Editor’s note: Due to press deadline, the Star only published contested races in Lake County’s townships.
Lake County Road Patrol Millage
Yes: 3,683
No: 1,951
Cherry Valley Township Clerk
Sherri Grimm: 97
Melissa Rees-Herinton: 144
Elk Township Supervisor
Dean Moore Sr.: 305
Louis L. Fitz: 316
Ellsworth Township Treasurer
Betty Alward: 175
Kimberly Rothig-Pendley: 194
Peacock Township Fire Protection Millage Proposal
Yes: 187
No: 68
Peacock Township General Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes: 149
No: 107
Pleasant Plains Township Supervisor
Kevin D. Braddy: 362
Heidi Alfrey-Gamble: 258
Pleasant Plains Township New Additional Operating Funds Proposal
Yes: 292
No: 381
Pleasant Plains Fire Protection Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes: 423
No: 258
Sauble Township Supervisor
George J. Danek: 71
Mary Ann Nugent: 137
Yates Township Supervisor
Marilyn K. Burns: 206
Nicolette McClure: 112
Yates Township Treasurer
Jacqueline Patterson: 228
Patricia Williams: 171