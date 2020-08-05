Results for Aug. 4 primary races in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY — The votes are in.
The following is a list of unofficial election results from contested races across Lake County and its townships.
United States Senator
Gary Peters (D): 1,004
United States Senator
John James (R): 1,696
Representative in Congress 2nd District
Bryan Berghoef (D): 943
Representative in Congress 2nd District
Bill Huizenga (R): 1,744
Rep in State Legislature 100th District
Sandy Clarke (D): 993
Rep in State Legislature 100th District
Andrew Sebolt (R): 426
Scott A. VanSingel (R): 1,378
Lake County Prosecutor
Craig R. Cooper (R): 1,590
Lake County Sheriff
Bruce L. Austin (D): 286
Dennis Robinson (D): 708
Lake County Sheriff
Rich Martin (R): 1,590
Lake County Clerk/Register of Deeds
Lisa Williams (D): 980
Lake County Clerk/Register of Deeds
Patti Pacola (R): 1,750
Lake County Treasurer
Kellie Allen (R): 1,192
Erin Jaehnig (R): 477
Lake County Road Commissioner
Heather Braginton (R): 483
Adam DePew (R): 514
Rick Haslock (R): 681
Lake County Road Commissioner - Partial
William H. Atkinson (D): 300
Mike Leatherman (D): 245
Clyde Welford (D): 399
Lake County Road Commissioner - Partial
Jim Dingman (R): 591
Gaylen L. Madison (R): 477
Joan Runnels (R): 627
Lake County Surveyor
Patrick N. Johns (R): 1,588
Lake County Commissioner 1st District
Robert R. Sanders (D): 182
Lake County Commissioner 2nd District
Howard Lodholtz (R): 189
Lake County Commissioner 3rd District
Clifford D. Demos (D): 74
Lake County Commissioner 3rd District
Betty Dermyer (R): 222
Lake County Commissioner 4th District
Dawn Martin (R): 332
Lake County Commissioner 5th District
Donald Arquette (D): 188
Lake County Commissioner 6th District
Christine Balulis (R): 265
Lake County Commissioner 7th District
Leonard A. Todd (R): 43
Contested township races
Ellsworth Township Supervisor
Allen Dean (R): 113
David Middleton (R): 47
Peacock Township Supervisor
Tim T. Taylor (R): 38
Mark Venema (R): 52
Yates Township Supervisor
Marilyn K. Burns (D): 87
Colleen Carrington-Atkins (D): 83
George Walker (D): 29
Dover Township Clerk
Frederick Heurtebise (R): 52
Jon Smith (R): 42
Sauble Township Clerk
Jana Jett (R): 43
Gail Raad (R): 57
Yates Township Clerk
Iris J. Hill (D): 74
Romayne Hollis-Raines (D): 119
Dover Township Treasurer
Amanda Bailor (R): 52
Crystal L. Jurik (R): 52
Dover Township Trustee
Marcella M. Leusby (R): 51
Evan Vanderhoof (R): 72
Eden Township Trustee
Nancy Frazee (D): 40
Richard Hunt (D): 24
Lake Township Trustee
Susan M. Brown-Havens (R): 56
Kelly Drummonds (R): 115
John LaPointe (R): 101
Newkirk Township Trustee
Marilyn Gray (R): 104
Richard Hall (R): 88
Pinora Township Trustee
Robert Visner (R): 71
Sidney G. Woods (R): 75
Pleasant Plains Township Trustee
Susan Eling (R): 86
Sondra Lemm (R): 107
Sweetwater Township Trustee
Cindy Bosley (R): 17
Michael Gleason (R): 34
Webber Township Trustee
Kevin Newell (R): 83
Nicole A. Oisten (R): 67
Yates Township Trustee
Charles Atkins Jr. (D): 103
Shawn Emanuel Coffey (D): 137
Millages, proposals
Lake County Medical Proposal
Yes: 1,863
No: 755
Eden Contract of Lease Proposal
Yes: 80
No: 61
Elk Contract of Lease Proposal
Yes: 248
No: 140
Sauble Operations Millage Proposal
Yes: 112
No: 65
Sauble Maintenance and Repair Proposal
Yes: 118
No. 58
Sauble Fire Operations Proposal
Yes: 121
No: 56
Sauble Vehicle and Equipment Proposal
Yes: 103
No: 71
Sauble Contract of Lease Proposal
Yes: 89
No: 85
Pine River School District Bond Proposal
Yes: 284
No: 262
Reed City School District Operating Millage Proposal
Yes: 195
No: 144