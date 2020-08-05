Results for Aug. 4 primary races in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — The votes are in.

The following is a list of unofficial election results from contested races across Lake County and its townships.

United States Senator

Gary Peters (D): 1,004

United States Senator

John James (R): 1,696

Representative in Congress 2nd District

Bryan Berghoef (D): 943

Representative in Congress 2nd District

Bill Huizenga (R): 1,744

Rep in State Legislature 100th District

Sandy Clarke (D): 993

Rep in State Legislature 100th District

Andrew Sebolt (R): 426

Scott A. VanSingel (R): 1,378

Lake County Prosecutor

Craig R. Cooper (R): 1,590

Lake County Sheriff

Bruce L. Austin (D): 286

Dennis Robinson (D): 708

Lake County Sheriff

Rich Martin (R): 1,590

Lake County Clerk/Register of Deeds

Lisa Williams (D): 980

Lake County Clerk/Register of Deeds

Patti Pacola (R): 1,750

Lake County Treasurer

Kellie Allen (R): 1,192

Erin Jaehnig (R): 477

Lake County Road Commissioner

Heather Braginton (R): 483

Adam DePew (R): 514

Rick Haslock (R): 681

Lake County Road Commissioner - Partial

William H. Atkinson (D): 300

Mike Leatherman (D): 245

Clyde Welford (D): 399

Lake County Road Commissioner - Partial

Jim Dingman (R): 591

Gaylen L. Madison (R): 477

Joan Runnels (R): 627

Lake County Surveyor

Patrick N. Johns (R): 1,588

Lake County Commissioner 1st District

Robert R. Sanders (D): 182

Lake County Commissioner 2nd District

Howard Lodholtz (R): 189

Lake County Commissioner 3rd District

Clifford D. Demos (D): 74

Lake County Commissioner 3rd District

Betty Dermyer (R): 222

Lake County Commissioner 4th District

Dawn Martin (R): 332

Lake County Commissioner 5th District

Donald Arquette (D): 188

Lake County Commissioner 6th District

Christine Balulis (R): 265

Lake County Commissioner 7th District

Leonard A. Todd (R): 43

Contested township races

Ellsworth Township Supervisor

Allen Dean (R): 113

David Middleton (R): 47

Peacock Township Supervisor

Tim T. Taylor (R): 38

Mark Venema (R): 52

Yates Township Supervisor

Marilyn K. Burns (D): 87

Colleen Carrington-Atkins (D): 83

George Walker (D): 29

Dover Township Clerk

Frederick Heurtebise (R): 52

Jon Smith (R): 42

Sauble Township Clerk

Jana Jett (R): 43

Gail Raad (R): 57

Yates Township Clerk

Iris J. Hill (D): 74

Romayne Hollis-Raines (D): 119

Dover Township Treasurer

Amanda Bailor (R): 52

Crystal L. Jurik (R): 52

Dover Township Trustee

Marcella M. Leusby (R): 51

Evan Vanderhoof (R): 72

Eden Township Trustee

Nancy Frazee (D): 40

Richard Hunt (D): 24

Lake Township Trustee

Susan M. Brown-Havens (R): 56

Kelly Drummonds (R): 115

John LaPointe (R): 101

Newkirk Township Trustee

Marilyn Gray (R): 104

Richard Hall (R): 88

Pinora Township Trustee

Robert Visner (R): 71

Sidney G. Woods (R): 75

Pleasant Plains Township Trustee

Susan Eling (R): 86

Sondra Lemm (R): 107

Sweetwater Township Trustee

Cindy Bosley (R): 17

Michael Gleason (R): 34

Webber Township Trustee

Kevin Newell (R): 83

Nicole A. Oisten (R): 67

Yates Township Trustee

Charles Atkins Jr. (D): 103

Shawn Emanuel Coffey (D): 137

Millages, proposals

Lake County Medical Proposal

Yes: 1,863

No: 755

Eden Contract of Lease Proposal

Yes: 80

No: 61

Elk Contract of Lease Proposal

Yes: 248

No: 140

Sauble Operations Millage Proposal

Yes: 112

No: 65

Sauble Maintenance and Repair Proposal

Yes: 118

No. 58

Sauble Fire Operations Proposal

Yes: 121

No: 56

Sauble Vehicle and Equipment Proposal

Yes: 103

No: 71

Sauble Contract of Lease Proposal

Yes: 89

No: 85

Pine River School District Bond Proposal

Yes: 284

No: 262

Reed City School District Operating Millage Proposal

Yes: 195

No: 144