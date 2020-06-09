Reminder: Pathfinder Community Library begins curbside service June 15

LAKE COUNTY — The Pathfinder Library staff is looking forward to taking the first steps to reopening June 15.

At this point, we are not reopening the building, but are offering curbside service to our patrons, available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, Monday through Saturday. To take advantage of this service please do the following:

1. Call, email or fax the library with specific book titles, authors’ names or DVD titles. Please include your phone number in case we have questions. Our complete book catalog is available on our website.

Library phone: 231-745-4010

Library email: pathfindercurbservice@gmail.com or Pathfinderlibrary123@gmail.com

Library fax: 231-745-7681

Library website: pathfinderlibrary.org

2. Forty-eight hours later, notify the library that you are in our parking area. The materials will be brought out in a sterile bag and placed in your vehicle.

The Pathfinder Community Library staff greatly appreciates the patience of our patrons as we work through safety procedures and methods to provide library services during this difficult time. Our goal is to reopen the building as soon as possible, and we will keep you informed of the protocols which will be necessary at that time.