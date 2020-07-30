Reminder: Election Day is Aug. 4 Voters will determine who is on the ballot in November

LAKE COUNTY -- Residents of Lake County will be asked to cast their vote for representation at the federal, state and local levels in the upcoming primary election.

Election day is Aug. 4. The deadline to register, other than in-person registration, was July 20.

From July 21 through Aug. 4, voters may register in person at the local township clerk's office. A photo ID is required for registration.

The August ballot includes candidates for the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives, as well as the Michigan State House of Representatives.

In addition, candidates running for county positions include, commissioner, road commission, clerk and register of deeds, treasurer, prosecutor, sheriff, and surveyor.

At the township level, voters will be choosing township supervisors, clerks, treasurers and trustees.

In the August primary election voters will choose the candidates for each elected position that they would like to see run in the general election in November.

Voters cannot "split" their ticket, or vote in more than one political party column, when voting in the August primary, but must confine their votes to a single party column.

In Lake County, voters will also be casting a vote for the Emergency Management Services millage renewal of .9969 mills on the August ballot.

This is renewal of the current ambulance service millage and will not increase the amount of taxes residents currently pay. The millage generates around $575,000 for ambulance services in the county.

The general election is Nov. 3. The deadline to register, other than in person, for the November election is Oct. 19. From Oct. 20 through Nov. 3, registration can be done in person at the local clerk's office.

Requests to have an absent voter ballot mailed to you must be received by your clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. If you're already registered at your current address, you can request an absent voter ballot in person at your clerk's office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day prior to the election.