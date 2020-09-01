Registration open for free, virtual Chronic Pain PATH series

WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Michigan State University Extension has opened registration for the next session its Chronic Pain PATH series.

Beginning Sept. 10, this free, seven-session workshop is designed for adults living with chronic pain and their family caregivers. The program will be taught virtually through Zoom by two trained and certified leaders who understand chronic illness and have a personal connection to chronic pain.

Developed by Stanford University, Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Towards Health) provides information and techniques to cope with the challenges associated with chronic pain management. A variety of self-management tools, such as communicating with healthcare professionals, managing medications, and stress reduction are explored.

The first session Sept. 10 will serve as an introduction to the program. MSUE Health Educators will provide an overview of the program and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about Zoom meeting features.

To achieve the full benefit of the workshop, please plan to attend all sessions.

IF YOU GO

Online Chronic Pain PATH Workshop

— Location: Live on Zoom Meetings (Instructions sent upon registration)

— Dates: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 10, 17, 24; October 1, 8, 15, 22

— Cost: Free

— To Register: events.anr.msu.edu/ChronicPain20

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register by phone, please contact Naomi Hyso at 231-845-3362 or email hysonaom@msu.edu